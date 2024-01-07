Goondas Act slapped on 2 absconding accused in Tirunelveli murder case

MADURAI: Two absconding accused in a case of murder occurred under the limits of Munneerpallam police in Tirunelveli were nabbed and detained under Goondas Act.

The accused have been identified as L Ramsurya alias Run (22) of Thachanallur and P Maharajan (25), sources said on Saturday.

Veeraputhiran (25) of Amman Kovil Thottam was hacked to death by an armed gang over enmity on December 7 last year and the police after investigating arrested three accused including Esakipandi (21) of Amman Kovil Street, B Muthuselvam (22) of the same locality and T Balaji (26) of Perumal Kovil Street.

They were also detained under the Goondas Act on January 1, 2024. Collector KP Karthikeyan ordered their detention under Goondas Act on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan, sources said.