Goondas Act on ryots rocks farmers’ meet in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Pandemonium prevailed for some time after various farmers’ associations staged a walkout from the agricultural grievance redressal meet held in Tiruchy on Thursday.

The meeting deliberated on various issues including withdrawal of cases against farmers, Land Consolidation Act, and initiation of action against the firm that sold poor-quality paddy seeds. As soon as the grievance meeting chaired by Collector M Pradeep Kumar commenced, a group of farmers, led by MP Chinnadurai, district president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam (non-political) came in a procession wearing black badges shouting slogans against State for passing the Bill of the Land Consolidation Act.

Chinnadurai said that farmers, who protested against the land acquisition in Tiruvannamalai, were detained under the Goondas Act and claimed that it was an act of threatening the farming fraternity.

“Despite stiff opposition from farmers the Land Consolidation Act was passed in the Assembly with none to oppose it. The act is totally anti-farmer and so we demand its withdrawal,” said Chinnadurai, before walking out.

Meanwhile, farmers led by P Ayyakannu, State president of ‘Desiya Thennidiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam’ raised slogans against the government and the police. Ayyakannu said that the Tiruchy police had booked a case against him and a few farmers from his association for protesting against the invocation of Goondas Act against Tiruvannamalai farmers. “We suspect the police have been directed by someone to threaten the farmers who fight for a cause,” Ayyakannu said and staged a walkout.

Farmers, who subsequently blocked the main entrance of the collectorate, were pacified by the Collector, who assured to resolve the issue.

TMC farmers wing members led by the treasurer Rajendran submitted a complaint stating that a private firm in Adavathur sold paddy seeds with a promise of high yield.

“The firm promised us a yield of 60 bags per acre. But, the sprouts withered away in the milking stage and instead of 250 pods in a panicle, there were just 10 to 15 pods and this may result in less than 10 bags per acre,” Rajendran informed.

The farmers submitted a petition seeking action and staged a walkout.