Goondas Act on councillor for sale of ganja in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A town panchayat council member who was arrested on charges of selling ganja was detained under the Goondas Act in Thanjavur on Tuesday.

Senthamizh Selvan (30), an independent council member (Ward No 3) for Tiruvidaimarudur Town Panchayat was said to be involved in selling ganja and he is also on the list of history sheeters.

On October 12, Senthamizh Selvan was arrested by police while selling ganja and was lodged in the prison under judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Tiruvidaimarudur DSP Raju recommended that SP Ashish Rawat detain Senthamizh Selvan under the Goondas Act.

Subsequently, the SP forwarded the recommendation to the District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam who ordered to detain him under Goondas Act.

Subsequently, Senthamizh Selvan was lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.