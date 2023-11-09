Goondas Act: HC dismisses plea of Amar Prasad’s wife

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a plea of BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy’s wife not to arrest her husband under Goondas Act, as the State submitted that there was no plan to book him under the act.

State Public Prosecutor (PP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah appeared before Justice G Jayachandran and submitted that the police had no intention of booking Reddy under the Goondas Act.

The plea was filed out of fear that he might be booked under the Act and sought to dismiss the petition. After the submission, the judge dismissed the petition as it was a premature one.

Reddy’s wife Nirosa moved the MHC seeking to refrain the police from detaining her husband under the TN Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabber Act, 1982. The petition stated that the police had foisted a false case against him and that Reddy was not present at the place as the police alleged and had not committed any offense.

The petition stated that he was the whistle-blower in the fake passport issue in Tamil Nadu, which surfaced to be a major national security issue. Incidentally, the then ADGP State Intelligence Officer, Davidson Asirvatham, was implicated in the case and became Reddy’s enemy over on this issue.

Due to this animosity, Tambaram commissioner Amalraj had booked Reddy by foisting a false case, said the petition.