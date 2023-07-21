Goof-up in exam result continues in Thiruvalluvar Univarsity

VELLORE: The exercise of result declaration by Thiruvalluvar University seems to have become a ‘shocking and surprising’ moments for students in affiliated colleges. The latest case in point is the results (called phase I) of final year UG students sent to colleges in which most students reportedly found their results for the external examination withheld.

Ironically, in another list (called phase 2) sent a few days later by the University, a majority of students, whose results were withheld, were declared passed. It may be recalled that DT Next highlighted a similar goof-up issue on April 14 and April 21, when two lists were sent to colleges. They were then named the draft and final results in which many students who had written their exams well were declared failed.

“We fail to understand why the university continues to play with the lives of students by putting them through unnecessary trauma,” said Thiruvalluvar University coordination council (TUCC) chairman E Elango. While in April, students from many colleges took to the streets, “this time around no such agitation happened as it is for final year students, who will only return to collect their mark sheets,” said TUCC secretary Antony Baskaran. However, the varsity’s dithering is not with regard to results alone.

Last weekend, thousands of PhD aspirants came from different parts of the state to attend the entrance exam. “The test, which was slated to start at 10.30 am began at 12.30 pm. But, within 10 minutes all candidates were timed out due to computer issue. The varsity then callously stated that the exams were being postponed to next weekend, said Government College Teachers Association regional treasurer G Balasubramaniam.

“The fiasco could have been prevented if only the varsity had taken the time to test the system earlier,” he added. Attempts to contact Controller of Exams M Chandran and varsity research director, Professor Dhinakaran proved futile.