Goof up in exam center allocation process: PMK demands scrapping of NEET

CHENNAI: Condemning the National Testing Agency (NTA) for allocating NEET-PG exam center for a candidate based in Dharmapuri in Jammu and Kashmir, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded scrapping the entrance exam.

"As the NEET-PG is to be held on Sunday, a student from Dharmapuri headed to Jammu and Kashmir to write the exam. It is condemnable that the exam center for a student who belongs to the south has been allocated in the northernmost part of the country. The woman doctor had already said that in June, an exam center was allocated in Jammu and Kashmir but the exam was postponed. She had spent a huge amount of money in June, " he said in a statement.

He added that the testing agency has assured that centers will be allocated in one of the four cities that candidates have preferred.

"But, a center has been allocated in Jammu and Kashmir for the student. Questions arise how could the testing agency conduct the exams in a fair manner as it could not allocate the exam centers without mistakes. Several complaints of question leaks, misconduct and others arise in both NEET and NEET-PG. As the credibility of the exam is lost, the NEET should be scrapped," Anbumani urged.