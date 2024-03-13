Goods worth Rs 2 crore reduced to ashes at a godown in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A sudden fire broke out at a godown stocked with decorative items and ‘pandal’ articles in Thanjavur reduced goods worth Rs 2 crore to ashes on Tuesday. It is said, ‘Pandal’ Siva alias R Sivasubramanian (58) who has been into ‘Pandal’ works for several years and used to take care of most of the political party conferences across the State.

He has been a godown at Nanjikottai in Thanjavur where he has a huge stock of decorative items used for political meetings, cut outs and various other articles. On Tuesday, a sudden fire broke out at a part of the godown and soon it engulfed the entire godown in which almost all the articles were under the flames. On information, the fire and rescue personnel from Thanjavur rushed to the spot and doused the fire after fighting for more than four hours. However, the items worth Rs 2 crore are estimated to be perished. Thanjavur Tamil University police registered a case and are investigating.