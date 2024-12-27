Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at Tirupur spinning mill

COIMBATORE: Machines and cotton worth several lakhs were gutted in a fire that broke out in a spinning mill in Tirupur district on Wednesday night. The police said the fire broke out when some workers were on duty at the mill owned by KS Kathirvel (50), from Cheran Nagar. The workers noticed smoke emanating from a machine and soon it spread to bales of cotton forcing them to rush out of the building.

The fire and rescue department rushed to the spot and battled for a few hours to put out the fire.

Police said properties worth several lakhs were burnt in the fire. The Vellakovil police registered a case and further investigations are under way.