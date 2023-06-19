Begin typing your search...

Good that actor Vijay spoke about leaders like Periyar: Sathyaraj

When reporters raised question about actor Vijay's education award event, he said, "Actor Vijay did a very good thing to encourage the students

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 Jun 2023 11:50 AM GMT
Good that actor Vijay spoke about leaders like Periyar: Sathyaraj
X

Actor Sathyaraj 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Actor Sathyaraj on Monday praised Actor Vijay, when he participated in a event in Coimbatore.

When reporters raised question about actor Vijay's education award event, he said, "Actor Vijay did a very good thing to encourage the students. It would not be good for me to talk about joining politics when he himself has not spoken openly about it. It is very gratifying that Vijay said to read about Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj. I welcome his opinion. He is the star of hope for the younger generation."

In response to a question about the photo of Vijay smoking in the poster of 'Leo', he said, "Actors have to do certain things according to the role they play. Even in a film where I am playing a villain role, I had to act in a smoking scene. In 'Makkal En Pakkam', I was played a smuggler role and when comes to cinema, acting is different and personal life is different."

PeriyarSathyarajActor SathyarajVijay's education award eventVijay's education awardVijay award function
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X