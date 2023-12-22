Good Samaritan Sams rescues pets from flood waters

THOOTHUKUDI: A Good Samaritan, Sams is saving and feeding the orphaned pets, abandoned dogs, and cats in the flood that has turned the town upside down and people are losing their homes, possessions, and relatives.

Living in Thoothukudi town, a 26-year-old MBA graduate DJ Sams, has been friendly with dogs and cats since his school days.

Sams is safely rescuing, sheltering, and feeding abandoned and foster animals as flood-affected people struggle to fend for themselves.



“I have my own pet shop because of my passion for animals. So far I have been feeding stray dogs and cats at my own expense. When people are affected by these floods, I have been rescuing dogs and cats from the floods as much as possible. We have rented a tractor and rescued 35 dogs and 12 cats since Monday,” said Sams.

“Anyone from Madurai to Kanniyakumari who wants to safely surrender or abandon dogs or cats can contact us on 9791289349,” added Sams.