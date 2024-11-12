Good rise in Commercial Tax revenue, says TN govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed that the Commercial Taxes (CT) department has generated an additional revenue of Rs 9,229 crore, compared to last fiscal.

According to a statement issued by the government, the CT department had earned a revenue of Rs 70,543 crore in the first 7 months of the last fiscal and Rs 79,772 crore in the first 7 months of this fiscal.

It also stated that the growth of GST revenue is 11.59 per cent in India and 19.39 per cent in the State.

Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy has directed officials to use modern technologies and data to investigate possibilities of increasing the CT revenue.