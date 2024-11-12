Begin typing your search...

    Good rise in Commercial Tax revenue, says TN govt

    Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy has directed officials to use modern technologies and data to investigate possibilities of increasing the CT revenue.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Nov 2024 7:55 AM IST
    Good rise in Commercial Tax revenue, says TN govt
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday informed that the Commercial Taxes (CT) department has generated an additional revenue of Rs 9,229 crore, compared to last fiscal.

    According to a statement issued by the government, the CT department had earned a revenue of Rs 70,543 crore in the first 7 months of the last fiscal and Rs 79,772 crore in the first 7 months of this fiscal.

    It also stated that the growth of GST revenue is 11.59 per cent in India and 19.39 per cent in the State.

    Meanwhile, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy has directed officials to use modern technologies and data to investigate possibilities of increasing the CT revenue.

    Commercial TaxesTamil Nadu GovernmentGST
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick