Good news soon on regularising contractual nurses: Minister KG Arunraj

Talking after inaugurating a critical-care skill development training camp for nurses at a private hospital in Vadapalani here, he said nurses' skills were as important as doctors' in healthcare.

On delimitation, Arunraj said people expected all political parties to stand together on Tamil Nadu's rights. "Their (DMK's) absence gives people an opportunity to know about them," he said.

He said the Cauvery water dispute and delimitation were both important issues and described them as two eyes. Taking a swipe at the DMK, Arunraj alleged that the party had yielded to the Centre on several issues and claimed that the Congress' exit from the alliance could be viewed within the DMK as an opportunity to move closer to the BJP and escape corruption allegations.