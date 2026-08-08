Good news soon on regularising contractual nurses: Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health and Family Welfare Minister KG Arunraj on Saturday said the State government was considering the demand of nurses working on consolidated pay for permanent appointments and that good news would come soon after discussions with Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
Talking after inaugurating a critical-care skill development training camp for nurses at a private hospital in Vadapalani here, he said nurses' skills were as important as doctors' in healthcare.
On delimitation, Arunraj said people expected all political parties to stand together on Tamil Nadu's rights. "Their (DMK's) absence gives people an opportunity to know about them," he said.
He said the Cauvery water dispute and delimitation were both important issues and described them as two eyes. Taking a swipe at the DMK, Arunraj alleged that the party had yielded to the Centre on several issues and claimed that the Congress' exit from the alliance could be viewed within the DMK as an opportunity to move closer to the BJP and escape corruption allegations.
Responding to whether the all-party meeting on delimitation was being convened in haste, he asked why the same concern was not raised when a meeting was held last year, which was attended by the TVK general secretary.
On Chennai's stormwater drain works, Arunraj questioned claims that the projects were 60, 70 or 90 per cent complete. He said the city had lacked proper planning for six decades and alleged that permission had been granted for construction in several waterbodies.
We are living where water bodies were once located, he said, adding that earlier projects were driven by party funding considerations, unlike the present government.
He further added that several announcements were being planned for the Health Department's demand for grants scheduled for August 17.