Good news soon, hints Edappadi to MLAs

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Puducherry, has asked party MLAs to wait for a couple of days, assuring them that several important decisions are forthcoming.
The announcement came after Palaniswami was unanimously elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislature party during a meeting with newly elected MLAs at a private resort in Puducherry.
Speaking to the lawmakers, he stated that he has made key decisions regarding the party and that good news would emerge in the coming days.
This development unfolds against a backdrop of political uncertainty in the State as TVK struggles to prove its majority to Governor Arlekar. AIADMK MLAs have been staying at a Puducherry resort since yesterday amid internal speculation that the party would back TVK in forming the government, while the party chief also hinted at even joining hands with the rival DMK to form a government. Reports of a possible government with DMK support have brought some order among the AIADMK legislators, whom the party fears of defecting in a worst-case scenario.
Palaniswami’s election as AIADMK Legislature Party leader is being seen as a significant political move in the evolving situation and the leader's chances of taking back hold of the party.