Good friend of mine, his loss is deeply felt: Mammootty condoles Vijayakanth's demise

CHENNAI: Actor Mammootty on Thursday condoled the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

"#Vijayakanth is no longer with us. He was a good friend of mine, a great actor, and a wonderful human being. His loss is deeply felt by the film fraternity, movie lovers, and personally, by me. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, actor Mohanlal also expressed grief over Vijayakanth's demise and stated that his "heart goes out to the actor's family, friends, fans, and everyone who shares the pain of his loss".

Peace be unto the soul of a great actor, a just politician and a kind human being - Vijayakanth sir. My heart goes out to his family, friends, fans and everyone who shares the pain of his loss.



Om Shanti

Meanwhile, 'Captain' Vijayakanth's mortal remains is kept at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, where party's cadres, celebrities, politicians from Tamil Nadu, and fans pay their last respects.

Lyricist Vairamuthu, actor-filmmaker T Rajendar, comedian Goundamani & politician Su Thirunavukarasar, and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid their respects to the mortal remains of Vijayakanth.

'Captain' Vijayakanth aka Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023," read a medical bulletin from a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced full State honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

DMDK has announced that Captain Vijayakanth's body will be buried at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.