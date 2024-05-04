Gold worth Rs 16.17 lakh smuggled in nail form seized by air intelligence

TIRUCHY: Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) sleuths in Tiruchy on Friday wee hours seized gold worth Rs 16.17 lakh in the form of small nails concealed in the bottom wheels of trolley bags.

While the officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers bound from Kuala Lumpur by Air Asia flight they suspected the movements of a passenger and secured him and inspected his baggage.

They found that he had concealed as many as 96 small nails made of 24k gold worth Rs 16.17 lakh that were concealed in the bottom wheels screws of three trolly bags he carried. Subsequently, the officials seized the gold. Further investigations are on.