Gold worth Rs 1.16 crore smuggled in paste form seized from passenger at Tiruchy International Airport

TIRUCHY: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Tiruchy International Airport seized 1.6 kg of gold in the form of paste from a passenger who concealed it in a knee cap on Friday wee hours.

The officials were checking the luggage of the passengers bound from Singapore by Scoot Airlines(TR 562), when they suspected a male passenger and took him for further checking. They found that he was smuggling gold in the form of paste and was concealing it in his kneecap.

After extracting the gold from the paste, the officials found that it weighed 1.605 kg worth Rs 1.16 crore. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.