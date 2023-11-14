Gold worth Rs 1.08 cr seized in Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Sleuths from AIU seized gold worth Rs 1.08 crore from two passengers who landed here from Dubai and Singapore during the early hours on Monday.

While the officials from AIU in Tiruchy were checking the baggage of the passengers from Dubai who arrived by Air India Express flight, they grew suspicious over the movement of a passenger. So they picked up the particular passenger and took him to a separate cabin for inspection and inquiry.

During the inspection, the officials found that the passenger was carrying gold in the form of paste in his rectum. Subsequently, the officials retrieved the gold weighing 995.9 gram old from him. Similarly, the officials secured another passenger from Singapore and on suspicion and seized seven gold biscuits weighing around one kg that was concealed in his waist. Thus, the officials seized a total quantity of gold worth Rs 1.08 crore.

Further investigations are on with the smugglers in both the cases.