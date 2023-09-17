Begin typing your search...

Gold smuggling: Customs dept driver among three held

The officials, who were suspicious of the indifferent movement, took Kumar for an inspection and they found that he was carrying one kg of gold.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Sep 2023 1:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-09-17 01:45:37.0  )
Gold smuggling: Customs dept driver among three held
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

TIRUCHY: The customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Tiruchy airport seized one kg of gold and arrested three persons including the customs department driver on Saturday.

On Saturday, while the officials were inspecting the baggage of passengers bound from Singapore, they noticed that Kumar, the driver from the customs, was going out in a hasty manner.

The officials, who were suspicious of the indifferent movement, took Kumar for an inspection and they found that he was carrying one kg of gold.

Soon, the officials seized the gold and conducted inquiry in which Kumar told the officials that the gold was carried by a 43-year-old passenger from Aranthangi and was to be handed over it to an agent, who has been waiting outside near the parking lot.

TiruchyGold smugglingarrestcustoms Intelligence Unit (CIU)
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X