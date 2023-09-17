Gold smuggling: Customs dept driver among three held

TIRUCHY: The customs Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Tiruchy airport seized one kg of gold and arrested three persons including the customs department driver on Saturday.

On Saturday, while the officials were inspecting the baggage of passengers bound from Singapore, they noticed that Kumar, the driver from the customs, was going out in a hasty manner.

The officials, who were suspicious of the indifferent movement, took Kumar for an inspection and they found that he was carrying one kg of gold.

Soon, the officials seized the gold and conducted inquiry in which Kumar told the officials that the gold was carried by a 43-year-old passenger from Aranthangi and was to be handed over it to an agent, who has been waiting outside near the parking lot.