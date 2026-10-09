Gold rush in hospitals sans med stock: Kanimozhi

“The Dravidian movement and DMK taught us to stand up and speak out. But today, our ‘sweet bro’ (CM Vijay) is in power. Sisters voted for him, trusting that, as he promised here, their big brother would jump down to protect them from above whenever injustice against women occurred. “She criticised schemes like the ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, the gold ring distributions, arguing they reinforce “patriarchal dependency” rather than empowering women economically and educationally.