Gold rush in hospitals sans med stock: Kanimozhi

CHENNAI: Terming the current TVK government a regressive regime, DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi claimed that the government promotes patriarchy in the name of welfare, hitting out at ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam.’
She mocked the Vijay regime, saying that one-gram gold rings were ready at government hospitals, but there was no stock of essential medicines, calling it sheer misgovernance.
Calling on the public to teach the younger generation that real politics lies in everyday livelihoods rather than cinematic dialogue, she urged citizens to resolve never to let Tamil Nadu slip into dark times again.
“The Dravidian movement and DMK taught us to stand up and speak out. But today, our ‘sweet bro’ (CM Vijay) is in power. Sisters voted for him, trusting that, as he promised here, their big brother would jump down to protect them from above whenever injustice against women occurred. “She criticised schemes like the ‘Thaimaaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’, the gold ring distributions, arguing they reinforce “patriarchal dependency” rather than empowering women economically and educationally.