Gold price spikes by Rs 30/gram, now costs Rs 53,840 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of 22-carat gold on Wednesday has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 53,840/sovereign.

Gold price in Tamil Nadu has grown today after hitting all-time high records in recent days.

Accordingly, the growth of gold per gram is Rs 30 and being sold at Rs 6,730/gram.

However, silver price remains stable at Rs 86.50 per gram.