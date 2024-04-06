Gold ornaments, cash stolen from two temples in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Money and jewellery from two temples in Tiruchy were stolen by breaking the main doors on Friday early morning.

Temple priest of Sarva Siddhi Vinayakar temple in EB Colony in Kajamalai performed puja on Thursday night.

When he went to the temple for the morning puja, he found that the main door was broken and the silver pot and gold ornaments inside the sanctum sanctorum, and cash from the hundial were missing. Soon, he informed the temple administration which filed a complaint with the KK Nagar police. A case was registered and the cops visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Since there was no CCTV camera in the temple, the police searched the footage from the nearby shops.

Similarly, perpetrators broke the doors of Maha Vishnu temple in TVS Nagar on Race Course Road, and stole the thirumangalyam and other ornaments from the sanctum sanctorum and escaped. On Friday morning, when the priest had gone to the temple for puja, he was shocked to see the damaged door and the ornaments missing.

Upon information, KK Nagar police rushed to the spot, along with sniffer dogs, and conducted an inquiry. They retrieved the CCTV footage from the temple and are investigating. With the Lok Sabha elections in less than 2 weeks, such incidents have shocked the devotees.