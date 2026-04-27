Gold burglary: Special cop teams rush to Maharashtra to nab thieves

Based on the complaint, the Fort police registered a case and commenced an investigation. The City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, who visited the spot, ordered two special teams headed by the Assistant Commissioner (Srirangam) Sitaraman.

The team retrieved the CCTV footage from the nearby location and commenced the investigations, and found that the gang escaped by an autorickshaw.

Based on the registration of the auto rickshaw, the police picked up the particular auto driver and took information from him.

The investigation found that the gang was from Maharashtra, and so the team has rushed to Pune. Another team rushed to Bengaluru as part of investigation.