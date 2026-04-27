Gold burglary: Special cop teams rush to Maharashtra to nab thieves

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police team has identified the burglars who decamped with around 1kg of gold from a merchant after attacking him at his house recently. The team rushed to Maharashtra in pursuit of the thieves on Monday.
On Saturday late evening, a four-member gang approached Uday (36), a gold merchant from Maharashtra, who has been running a shop at Periya Chetti Street in Tiruchy. They commenced a conversation with Uday and his staff, Nithin (19), in the guise of purchasing gold.
Suddenly, the gang started manhandling Uday and Nitin, tied the duo and escaped with one kg gold bars worth Rs 1.49 crore. The gang also took away the hard discs of CCTV cameras.
Based on the complaint, the Fort police registered a case and commenced an investigation. The City Commissioner of Police N Kamini, who visited the spot, ordered two special teams headed by the Assistant Commissioner (Srirangam) Sitaraman.
The team retrieved the CCTV footage from the nearby location and commenced the investigations, and found that the gang escaped by an autorickshaw.
Based on the registration of the auto rickshaw, the police picked up the particular auto driver and took information from him.
The investigation found that the gang was from Maharashtra, and so the team has rushed to Pune. Another team rushed to Bengaluru as part of investigation.