GoI's study found TN's ganja use at 0.1% while national average 1.2%: Police

CHENNAI: Asserting that the State has been maintaining its zero cultivation of ganja status, the Tamil Nadu police on Monday clarified that a systematic and scientific study conducted by the Government of India on 'magnitude of substance use' found that the use of ganja is the least in Tamil Nadu.

The study has ranked the State in the 35th position with 0.1% use of ganja, lower than the national average of 1.2%, police said. The use of opioids in Tamil Nadu is 0.26% (35th position), also much less than the national average of 2.06%.

The statistics are a clear indication that the prevalence of narcotics in the state is much lesser when compared to other states, the police said.

According to a press release from the Tamil Nadu police headquarters, a financial investigation is being conducted against the accused involved in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases who had benefited from the sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and their movable/immovable properties are being frozen.

Since the launch of 'Drive Against Drugs' from August 2022 to August 2024, a financial investigation has been taken up against the accused concerned in 77 NDPS Act cases and their 45 movable/immovable properties worth Rs 18.03 crore have been frozen.

A total of 8,949 bank accounts pertaining to the accused in NDPS Act cases have been frozen, according to the release.

More than 18,000 'Anti-Drug Clubs' have been formed in educational institutions by making students stakeholders. All educational institutions have been given display boards with the 'Ennaku Vendam' logo and toll-free helpline numbers 10581 and 94984 10581, read the statement.