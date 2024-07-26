Godavari-Cauvery interlink project: Union Minister spoke in Hindi, we did not understand anything, says Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Water Resource Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday flagged the inter-state water disputes with Kerala and Karnataka governments and appealed to the Union government to implement the Godavari-Cauvery interlink project. He also sought funds for the Cauvery-Gundar Link.

“Since the Minister spoke in Hindi, we did not understand anything. However, we made representation regarding the inter-state water disputes and sought funds for the Godavari-Cauvery project,” said Duraimurugan after calling on Union Minister for Jal Sakthi CR Paatil in Delhi on Thursday.

Additional Principal Secretary to WRD K Manivasan and senior officials from the department accompanied the Minister to the meeting.

Duraimurugan informed the Union Minister that Karnataka’s attempt to construct a major reservoir, with a storage capacity of 67.16 tmc at Mekedatu, across Cauvery is a brazen violation of the SC final verdict in February 2018. It would jeopardise the livelihood of the farmers in TN.

“The project is not in the list of permitted projects of Karnataka. So, the ministry should reject the project proposal from Karnataka and direct the Central Water Commission not to consider the DPR of the project, “ Duraimurugan said in the representation given to the Paatil.

He also urged Paatil to take appropriate measures and direct the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Regulation Committee to ensure that Tamil Nadu receives its due share of Cauvery water as per SC order and there should not be any shortfall. He also pointed out that the deficit in realisation at Biligundlu in last year was 95.76 tmc of water.

Later, he told reporters that there is no issue at present as the Karnataka government is releasing sufficient water to TN. The upper riparian state commenced to release water to TN only after July 14 after its reservoirs were nearly full. He further urged the development of a scientific distress formula in a time-bound manner over the Cauvery water issue. He also flagged the Mullaiperiyar dam issue and sought permission for the TN government to take up the repair and strengthening of the dam, baby dam, and earthen dam.

He also urged expediting the long pending Godavari-Cauvery linking project and giving in-principle approval to the Cauvery-Gundar link project.