Goat slaughter case: Three booked for brutal act to ridicule Annamalai, State submits in court

CHENNAI: The State government submitted before the Madras High Court that cases were registered against three persons for slaughtering a goat carrying the portrait of BJP State president K Annamalai.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice PB Balaji heard a petition moved by BJP advocate A Mohandas seeking to file status reports regarding the investigation and initiate appropriate action against the persons who were involved in the act.

The petitioner submitted that on June 5 followed by the election defeat of K Annamalai in the

Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, the DMK cadres at Krishnagiri dragged a goat in a public place while intentionally carrying the portrait of the BJP leader on the goat’s neck.

They brutally slaughtered the goat and rubbed the blood on Annamalai’s portrait, the cruelty was telecasted in mainstream electronic media, said the petitioner.

The police superintendent of Krishnagiri submitted a report stating that regarding the incident cases were registered against three persons identified as Bharath, Asaithambi and Raman.

The investigation is still under way, said the police superintendent.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter after two weeks for further proceedings.

The petitioner claimed that the act of DMK cadres is not only amounting to animal cruelty but also an offence under IPC, said the petitioner.

The DMK supporters and cadres affect the harmful and peace between the people and create enimty between the two groups said the petitioner.