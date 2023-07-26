GO issued to digitize registration records from 1950 to 74 for Encumbrance Certificate

CHENNAI: People owning properties or keen on buying properties in the state are another step close to availing Encumbrance Certificate from 1950.

The state government on Wednesday issued orders to allocate funds for digitizing the Schedule-II Register of registrations done in the state from 1950 to 1974 to help people avail EC for the period.

A release issued by the secretary of commercial taxes and registration department said, the government has issued order to allocate Rs 36.48 crore to upload (digitize) Schedule-II Register for the said period to help people avail and download Encumbrance Certificate for the period from January 1, 1950 to December 31, 1974.

Currently, people are able to download EC from 1975 to till date.

The state government announced in the 2021-22 budget that it would extend the EC period for registrations (property) from January 1, 1950. Accordingly, a GO has been issued to digitize (upload) the register for the 1950 to 1974 period.