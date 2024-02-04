Glowing tributes paid to ex-CM Annadurai

CHENNAI: Leaders and cadres from the Dravidian majors paid floral tributes to Tamil Nadu’s iconic leader and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai on his 55th death anniversary on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who could not lead the peace march in Chennai on the occasion due to his overseas trip to Spain to woo investors into the State, paid homage to Annadurai’s portrait.

Posting a picture of him paying tributes on the social media platform X, Stalin urged his party men to strive tirelessly to install a new government at the Centre.





The DMK members led by the party’s general secretary and state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan led a rally from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to the memorial at Anna Square. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and MPs including Kanimozhi, MLAs, and cadres participated.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accompanied by his party leaders and workers, too, paid homage to Annadurai, hailed as a visionary leader, who was the source of inspiration for launching the AIADMK in his name. Former chief minister O Paneerselvam also paid tributes.



Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai (September 15, 1909 - February 3, 1969), popularly known as Anna and Perarignar (scholar) Anna, served as the Chief Minister of Madras state from 1967 to 1969. He was also the first Chief Minister of the state that he later named as Tamil Nadu.