Global unrest: Tirupur’s garment woes spill over

“The sector had begun to see positive developments following free trade agreements, with some overseas buyers shifting their sourcing priorities towards India. However, the ongoing unrest could pose a fresh challenge to the improving business outlook. This is an alarming situation which needs to be monitored closely. We will know in about a week whether there is any impact on orders and enquiries,” Subramanian said.

Meanwhile, garment manufacturers are grappling with rising production costs as garment prices are increasing by 10 to 15 per cent amid a steep rise in the prices of raw materials, including yarn, cotton, dyes, accessories and other petroleum-based products. The exporters stated that the input cost increase began with the outbreak of war in West Asia and its repercussions on oil trade.

MP Muthurathinam, president, Tirupur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA), said rising input costs have made it difficult for manufacturers to compete with exporters in other countries. “Petroleum-based products have become significantly more expensive, pushing up the prices of polyester yarn, rayon, dyes and sewing thread over the past few months. Though we receive enquiries from overseas buyers, they do not necessarily translate into orders because of the mismatch in prices. Orders are being diverted to countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam and China, where manufacturers can offer products at more competitive prices,” he said.