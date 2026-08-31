Global Sports City to be revamped, work to begin within six months: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: The proposed Global Sports City project is set for a revamp, with the Tamil Nadu government planning to expand its scope to cover around 42 sports and commence work within six months, Sports Development and Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna told the Assembly on Monday.
Replying to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi Stalin, who sought to know the status of the project, Arjuna said it had not been scrapped and would be taken forward under a restructured model.
He said the land acquired for the project was under the control of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT).
The minister said the government had already announced plans to establish sports hostels for men and women in all districts and construct 10 Olympic academies.
Explaining the proposed restructuring, Arjuna said the original Global Sports City plan covered only a few disciplines, including aquatic sports. The revised model, he said, would encompass around 42 sports.
"The Chief Minister will make an announcement on this project, and the work will commence within six months," he said.
Arjuna also alleged that the previous DMK government had initiated the project just before the Assembly elections.