Global Investors Meet to be held on Jan 7-8, 2024 : CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday announced that the Global Investors Meet would be held at Chennai on January 7 and 8, 2024.

Speaking at the release of the logo of the GIM 2024 in the city, Stalin referred to the industries spread in the neighbourhood of the state capital and said that the industries were established by the DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi.

Referring to media reports describing the state as the second best investment destination back then, Stalin said that the business dailies said the state would have been on top of the table if it had publicised itself as much as the investment it attracted then.

Calling the unveiling of the GIM logo, which is modelled after Tamil alphabet ''Tha' as an ideal publicity, Stalin said that the Global Investors Meet would be conducted on January 7 and 8, 2024. Originally, the state government had proposed to conduct it on January 10 and 11, 2024.

Remarking that investment would not come easily to a state, the CM said that there must be public goodwill for the government, respect for rulers and infrastructure and law and order must be proper in the state.

"Only then will they (investors) come forward to invest, " the CM added, calling the GIM 2024 as a test for state industries minister T R B Rajaa.



Pointing out that about Rs 2.96,681 lakh crore was attracted and 4.17 lakh jobs created through 240 MoUs in the state, the CM said that industry representatives who have gathered here must transform into ambassadors of the state and lure investors from afar.

Stating that the government was making efforts to ensure steady and widespread growth in the state, the CM said that the GIM of 2024 would be organized in a way that such a conclave is never seen in the state.