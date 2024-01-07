Global Investors Meet 2024: CM Stalin releases 'Vision $1 trillion report'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin released the “Vision $1 trillion report” at the Global Investors Meet 2024 here on Sunday. Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal received the first copy of the report.

At the two-day investors' meet that got under way on Sunday, during which the State is aiming to garner investment promises worth a whopping Rs 5 lakh crore, MoUs are being exchanged between the State government and leading firms from across the world.

The agreements that were inked on the first day of GIM 2024 include TVS group's proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore for multiple projects that can potentially employ 1,000 people in the state; Korean auto major Hyundai's plan to invest Rs 6,180 crore for ICE & EV, a passenger car and EV battery manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district along with setting up of a hydrogen innovation valley with IIT Madras; and JSW Renewable's move to invest Rs 12,000 crore for renewable energy projects across the State, which could generate 6,600 jobs.

Further details awaited.