Global Environment Facility to fund Kadapakkam lake restoration

CHENNAI: Three years after the Greater Chennai Corporation proposed to eco-restore the Kadapakkam Lake near Manali, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned Rs. 58.33 Crore through its Global Environmental Facility fund.

According to a release from the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed the department to carry out the work in the lake.



"As a part of Integrated Storm Water Management project, which is being implemented in Kosasthalaiyar river basin, Kadapakkam lake will be restored, " the release said.



Under the project, the lake will be deepened and widened to increase the water storage capacity by three times the present capacity. Sluice gates will be repaired apart from creating greenery and walkways along the bunds, the release added.

"By restoring the lake, flooding in the surrounding areas could be avoided. Moreover, agricultural lands near the lake will get continuous irrigation," the department said.

Presently, the lake is spread over 134.8 acre, which is 14.2 acres less than the original area of the lake. The lake is entirely surrounded by agricultural land.



According to the initial environmental report for eco-restoration of the lake prepared in March 2022, the area around Kadapakkam lake is bound to be urbanized as the development is fast paced with industrial demand and the protected place will provide the necessary urban lung space for the future rising population.



There is no natural habitat of forest, grassland of significant size within the restoration area that supports a high diversity of terrestrial wildlife, which will be disturbed during restoration. There is no rare, protected or endangered wildlife species in the project area based on literature and survey except the Near Threatened (NT) species Spot-Billed Pelican, and this species will be benefited after the completion of restoration, the environmental impact report had said.



Soon after the Greater Chennai Corporation announced the project in December 2020, local farmers opposed the project saying that converting the lake into a recreational space might affect agricultural activities.



However, the report clarified that there would be no adverse impact on farmers.



Once restored, the lake will have a cycle track and exclusive path apart from Bird Island for 5 acres along with Miyawaki forest.



The lake will also have an open air theater, children's play area, library along with facilities for hobby fishing.

