Glitch in weather radar not a worry: RMC chief

Explaining the issue, VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), told DT Next, “A small technical glitch has occurred at the weather monitoring radar at NIOT (National Institute of Ocean Technology), Pallikaranai, which was commissioned with the support of ISRO.”

Further, he said, “The glitch will not affect weather predictions, as we are receiving advance data from the satellite, which we can use to monitor the cyclone and forecast the weather.