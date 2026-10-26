Glitch in weather radar not a worry: RMC chief

CHENNAI: A technical glitch occurred at the X-band radar, used for weather monitoring, at Pallikaranai on Sunday.
Explaining the issue, VR Durai, director and senior atmospheric scientist at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), told DT Next, “A small technical glitch has occurred at the weather monitoring radar at NIOT (National Institute of Ocean Technology), Pallikaranai, which was commissioned with the support of ISRO.”
Further, he said, “The glitch will not affect weather predictions, as we are receiving advance data from the satellite, which we can use to monitor the cyclone and forecast the weather.
Additionally, the S-band radar at the port is 15 years old and is currently non-functional. Work is under way to replace the weather monitoring radar at the port, and it will be replaced within a few months.”