Glad someone hacked my Facebook account, says Vetrimaaran

CHENNAI: National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who is known for films like Aadukalam, Asuran, Vada Chennai and Visaranai, is glad someone hacked his Facebook account sometime ago as he considers it a blessing in disguise and an opportunity for him to focus better on his work.

Vetrimaaran recently presented his latest film Viduthalai: Part One at the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Talking to the media, the director said that the lack of social media in his life keep him away from all the audience expectation and hype.

He said, “I’m not responsible for the expectation and the hype, and I’m not working on it or creating it. I don’t have Twitter (now X), I was on Facebook but I’m happy someone hacked my account. So I’m trying to keep myself intact.”

However, he admitted that there are times when the pressure really gets to him, as he went on to say, “Sometimes, it does put pressure unconsciously when I’m working on the final cut. During the release, I find it really hard to sleep. It is an unconscious stress. But once the film is over, I get out of it. I don’t watch my films after the release or read reviews.”

Meanwhile, his upcoming film Viduthalai: Part One, is part of the Indian Panorama section at the coveted festival.

The film, which stars Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre, is set in 1987 in Tamil Nadu and follows the police crackdown on The People’s Army, an armed anti-government outfit, that poses a big threat to the stability of the government in the region.