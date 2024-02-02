GK Vasan calls on EPS, holds close door meeting for 30 minutes

CHENNAI: When uncertainty is prevailing over formation of alliance among the AIADMK and its former allies for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Tamil Maanila Congress (M) leader G K Vasan called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday at the latter's camp office in Greenways Road in Chennai.

Vasan was the first political leader to meet Palaniswami, who was empowered to take a call on alliance partners, after the AIADMK party kick-started the election works. The party had constituted seat sharing and three committees. There is no communication regarding the meeting between the two from the TMC (M) party nor the AIADMK regarding the meeting. The close door meeting lasted for nearly half-an-hour amidst the speculation that Vasan preferred to go with the BJP-led front for the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting also raised an eye-brew when the BJP leadership pulled strings to restructure their 2019 alliance headed by the AIADMK.

It cannot be ruled out that Vasan carried a message from the BJP, said an AIADMK functionary and pointed out the BJP leaders reaching out to their former allies, including the PMK and the DMDK.

It may be recalled that Vasan had expressed his views on reunion of the AIADMK with the BJP for better outcome in the Parliamentary polls.