Gives importance to TN's infra development: Vaiko welcomes TN Budget

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko opined that the 2024-2025 has given importance to infrastructure development of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he welcomed the announcement pertaining to the restoration of Cauvery, Vaigai, Noyyal and Thamirabarani rivers.

"A scheme has been announced to uplift 2.2 per cent of the population that live in poverty. As usual, the budget has given importance to education. The Dravida Model government is implementing projects to ensure employment," he said.

He added that the budget has laid the foundation for equitable growth and equality.

He also welcomed announcements regarding monetary benefits to girl students and women.