Give time for debutants to perform: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Addressing reporters here, Chidambaram said, “They have just come to power. Out of them, 31 ministers have no prior experience inside the Assembly. 101 MLAs have entered the Legislative Assembly for the very first time. We must give them time, shouldn’t we? Time must be given to any new government. “

He emphasised that a grace period of three to six months is essential for the cabinet to grasp the intricacies of their respective portfolios.

Defending the Congress party’s decision to back Chief Minister Vijay’s administration, the former Union Minister stressed that the government’s core ideological stance aligns perfectly with his party’s principles.

“They say they will protect state rights. Aren’t these two aspects enough to support the TVK government? These two reasons are plenty: secularism and state rights. As long as they do not deviate from these fundamental ideologies, what is wrong with supporting them? “Chidambaram reasoned. He explained that other major allies, including the CPI, CPM, VCK, and IUML, also extended support to guarantee stability and prevent political deadlock. Withholding this support, he warned, would have triggered a fresh election or led to President’s Rule, which he described as a “backdoor entry “for the BJP government, an outcome the Congress party refused to accept.