Give sufficient time for traders to vacate: EPS tells TN govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pressed the Tamil Nadu government to give shopkeepers sufficient time to vacate their shops until they are provided with alternative places.

As per Supreme Court's directions and the Madurai bench, HR&CE Department officials have been ordered to remove encroachments from the land belonging to Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami temple.

EPS, in his X page, contended that these shops are the lifelines of the shopkeepers. Therefore, they should provide an alternative location before asking them to vacate.