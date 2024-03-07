Give sufficient time for traders to vacate: EPS tells TN govt

Begin typing your search...

As per Supreme Court's directions and the Madurai bench, HR&CE Department officials have been ordered to remove encroachments from the land belonging to Palani Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swami temple.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|7 March 2024 7:07 AM GMT
Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami pressed the Tamil Nadu government to give shopkeepers sufficient time to vacate their shops until they are provided with alternative places.

EPS, in his X page, contended that these shops are the lifelines of the shopkeepers. Therefore, they should provide an alternative location before asking them to vacate.

DTNEXT Bureau

