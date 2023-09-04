'Give sanction to initiate criminal proceedings against Udhayanidhi'

CHENNAI: In connection with the remarks made on Sanatana Dharma by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Governor R N Ravi seeking permission to initiate criminal proceedings against the DMK scion.



"I request you to give permission to initiate criminal proceedings against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, for his 'derogatory' comments on Hindu Sanatana Dharma," said BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman in a letter to Governor R N Ravi.

"In his speech, he compares Sanatana Dharma with Mosquitoes, Dengue, Corona and Malaria and he says Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated like those things. He purposefully made this hate speech with the intention of hurting the feelings of Hindus and to introduce and provoke them by the hurt. And he wantonly giving provocation with the intent to cause riot. His speech promotes enmity between groups on grounds of religion and he acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony," he added.

Further, the BJP state secretary said that Stalin Junior has committed a criminal offence.

"He committed a criminal offence under IPC Sections 153, 153 A, 295, 295(a), 296, 298, 499, 504 and 505. Hence, it is necessary to provide the permission/sanction under CrPC 197 to initiate criminal proceedings against Udhayanidhi Stalin for this derogatory and offensive statement," added Ashvathaman.