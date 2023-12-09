Give Rs 10,000 as cyclone aid: Annamalai urges Stalin

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday urged the ruling DMK government to increase the relief aid to Rs 10,000 and to distribute the same aid without any hindrance.

"We have demanded Rs 10,000 as a relief aid for the people affected by cyclone Michaung. But, chief minister M K Stalin has announced only Rs 6,000 as relief aid. The public is disappointed by the announcement, " a statement from Annamalai read.

Slamming the DMK government for not including its share of disaster relief aid, Annamalai said, "Only the disaster relief aid provided by the Modi-led NDA government has been announced as a relief to the public and there is no role of the state government. Therefore, we insist that the announced relief aid of Rs 6,000 should be increased to Rs 10,000 and as usual, without the intervention of the DMK party, without the hindrance of DMK functionaries, it should be properly distributed to the affected people."

Annamalai postpones Yatra

Citing the current situation of northern Tamil Nadu, Annamalai postponed his 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra.

"We have decided to reschedule the 'En Mann En Makkal' yatra which was scheduled to resume on December 11 to December 16. Until then, we will continue to support the people of Chennai city and its suburbs who are suffering due to the cyclone Michaung, " he said.

Annamalai condemns Aavin

Meanwhile, Annamalai condemned the State-run Aavin for procuring milk from Karnataka's Nandini.

"Aavin has procured milk from Karnataka Milk Federation's Nandini for about two and a half litres instead of procuring from the Tamil Nadu farmers. The DMK government continues to deceive the hard working farmers of Tamil Nadu. What is the need to procure milk from outside the state? Without spreading slander, the state minister for Milk and Dairy Development, Mano Thangaraj should inform the people about the price at which the milk was procured, " added Annamalai.