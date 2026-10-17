Give prominent places to MLAs, MPs during council meetings, TN tells urban local bodies

The party has 109 MLAs, but barring the few councillors who crossed over, it has limited presence in local bodies, most of which are headed by the principal Opposition DMK. That is where the provision for MLAs to attend council meets would come in handy.

In a communication, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, said, "Prominent places should be provided to MLAs and MPs in the council hall."

While they will still be outnumbered by councillors belonging to DMK and AIADMK, the ruling party MLAs will be able to take part in discussions during council meetings – and use the opportunity to score political points. Representing a nascent party with no big political baggage, they will be able to point fingers at the DMK without worrying about the blowback.