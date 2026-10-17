Give prominent places to MLAs, MPs during council meetings, TN tells urban local bodies

CHENNAI: After capturing power in the Assembly election, the ruling TVK seems to have turned its attention to the next level of governance, local bodies, where it does not have any representation. With only months left for the next civic polls, the State government instructed urban local bodies (ULBs), including corporations and municipalities, to provide prominent seating to MLAs and MPs during council meetings.
The party has 109 MLAs, but barring the few councillors who crossed over, it has limited presence in local bodies, most of which are headed by the principal Opposition DMK. That is where the provision for MLAs to attend council meets would come in handy.
In a communication, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, said, "Prominent places should be provided to MLAs and MPs in the council hall."
While they will still be outnumbered by councillors belonging to DMK and AIADMK, the ruling party MLAs will be able to take part in discussions during council meetings – and use the opportunity to score political points. Representing a nascent party with no big political baggage, they will be able to point fingers at the DMK without worrying about the blowback.
Most urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu, including corporations and municipalities, are headed by DMK representatives who were elected when the party was in power. After the change of government, there has been several instances of TVK and alliance partners demanding corporation mayors and municipal chairpersons to place Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s portrait, leading to heated arguments.
In Chennai, Mayor R Priya had running feuds with TVK MLAs and ministers, and has been staying away from even official functions attended by them.