‘Give powers to CWMA to manage dams’

CHENNAI: Pointing out to Karnataka government’s refusal to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged to hand over the responsibility of managing dams to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

In his statement, Anbumani said that Karnataka should have released 38 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court and Cauvery Tribunal verdict till August 9. “A team of Karnataka officials have refused to accede to the rulings of Supreme Court and Tribunal during an Authority meeting,” he added.

He pointed out that four dams across Cauvery and its tributaries have 93.05 TMC of water. “This is 81 per cent of the total capacity. The dams have 244 per cent more water than the amount of water to be released to Tamil Nadu. This is why the PMK is fighting against the Mekedatu dam project,” he said.He noted that the Cauvery Water Management Authority does not have any power to take action against Karnataka. It can only request the central government to implement the Authority’s decision. “Realising the importance, power to handle the dams should be given to the Authority and the Tamil Nadu government should approach the Supreme Court demanding this,” he urged.