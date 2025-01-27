Give permanent jobs to agri managers: Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the State government to provide permanent jobs to technical managers, who have been working with the agriculture department for 13 years on a contract basis.

In a statement, the senior leader said that apart from denying permanent jobs, transfers to other districts are also denied to block technical managers and agriculture technical managers.

"It is condemnable that the government treats contract employees as bonded labourers. The block technical managers and agriculture technical managers were appointed in 2012 and they were initially paid Rs 20,000 and Rs 8,500 per month respectively. Their salaries were increased one time during the period. Now they are getting Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000 only," Ramadoss pointed out.

Saying that employees of the same ranks are drawing Rs 64,927 and Rs 37,821 in Assam, he alleged that transfers are refused to the employees despite several vacancies in all districts.

"About 50 per cent of the employees are women. They are travelling from one district to another district. A major portion of the salaries to the technical managers are provided by the central government. Also, the central government provides funds to give a 10 per cent increment every year. The state government, which receives the funds, refuses to increase the salaries. This is unfair, " he opined.

Expressing that DMK has failed to fulfil its election promise of providing permanent jobs to employees who have been working for more than 10 years, Ramadoss alleged that the DMK government refuses to accept their demands.

He urged the government to provide permanent jobs, and salary increments apart from posting women in their respective districts.