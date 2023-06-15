'Give full recognition to KMC and Thoothukudi medical colleges'

CHENNAI: Questioning the decision of National Medical Commission's decision of giving recognition to Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai and Thoothukudi Government Medical College for one year, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged to provide ample time to the State government to rectify shortcomings in the colleges.

"The National Medical Commission has accorded interim recognition to the colleges for one year. The Commission did not disclose the reason for giving recognition for just one year instead of giving recognition for five years. Even though both colleges have all the infrastructure, denying full recognition is against social justice," Anbumani Ramadoss said in a statement.

He recalled that Stanley Government Medical College in Chennai, KAP Viswanatham Government Medical College in Trichy, and Dharmapuri Government Medical College were cancelled last month.



"Despite the Tamil Nadu government rectifying the shortcomings in the colleges and requesting recognition, the Commission is yet to accord. This will impact admission as NEET results have been released," he said.

"As far as infrastructure of the government medical colleges in the state is concerned, there is no issue. However, it has been said that there are issues in implementing a biometric attendance system. Arbitrary announcement of the Commission to implement a system that has practical issues is the reason for the cancellation of recognition," he said.

He suggested the Commission to hold a discussion with the Directorate of Medical Education pertaining to the implementation of the biometric system to resolve practical difficulties.

"Also, ample time should be given to the state government to rectify the issue and full recognition to government medical colleges should be given," he urged.