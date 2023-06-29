Give counselling to victims of online gambling: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Pointing out a suicide due to online gaming even after the ban, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to provide counselling to persons who have lost money even before the ban.

In a statement, Anbumani said that Mariselvam, a private bank employee in Tenkasi district committed suicide after losing money while playing online gambling.

ஆன்லைன் சூதாட்ட இழப்பு தற்கொலைகள் கூடாது; மன உறுதியுடன் மீண்டு வர போராட வேண்டும்!



தென்காசி மாவட்டம், சங்கரன்கோவில் அருகே உள்ள வடக்குப்பத்தூர் கிராமத்தைச் சேர்ந்த மாரிசெல்வம் என்ற தனியார் வங்கி ஊழியர் ஆன்லைன் சூதாட்டத்தில் பணத்தை இழந்ததால் ஏற்பட்ட கடனை அடைக்க முடியாததால் ஏற்பட்ட… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) June 29, 2023

While expressing condolences, he added that Mariselvam had a debt of Rs. 25 lahk and he repaid Rs. 10 lahk.

"However, he could not repay the remaining amount. Despite trying to recover from the debts, he committed suicide leaving his family in shamble," he said.

He added that as many as 49 persons committed suicide between August 2021 and April 2023 before the ban was imposed.

"As the ban has been imposed, no one will lose money or kill themselves due to online gambling. Persons who have lost money already should come out of depression. The government should provide counselling to them," he urged.