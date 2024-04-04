Girls safety: School Edu dept issues new guidelines for school buses, vans

CHENNAI: The School Education department issued guidelines for school buses and vans on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has issued a new order to prevent sexual offences against female students in school vehicles. On this, the department has issued new guidelines.

Accordingly, the norms for school vehicles are as follows:

1. School vehicles must have a female attendant.

2. Hiring heavy vehicle drivers with 10 years of experience.

3. The school management should check that the driver and attendant have no criminal records.

4. The driver and assistant should be tested daily for alcohol consumption.

5. POCSO rules should be clearly explained to the driver and attendant.

7. Details of drivers and assistants in school vehicles should be uploaded to the school information management website by tomorrow evening.