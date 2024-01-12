Girl’s father, mother sentenced under Pocso

CHENNAI: A Pocso court awarded life sentence to a 59-year-old man for sexually abusing his daughter from the time she was 12 years old. Her mother, too, was awarded jail term for not informing authorities.

The police had registered a case against the couple after issue came to light when the girl, now aged 20, lodged a complaint in 2022 saying her father had been sexually abusing her since she was 12 years old.

After the girl informed her mother about the abuse, he stopped molesting her for a brief period. But it resumed again soon. He even threatened to kill the girl if she told anyone about it.

In August 2022, the girl lodged a police complaint when he tried to abuse her again. A case was filed against father and mother under section 506 (ii) of the IPC and 6 r/w 17, 21 (i) of the Pocso Act.