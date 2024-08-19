Girl student raped during NCC camp by NTK functionary; principal among 7 held

COIMBATORE: Seven persons, including a private school principal has been arrested on Sunday after a 12-year-old girl studying in Class 8 was raped by the trainer at a National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Bargur in Krishnagiri.

A search is on for rapist Siva alias Sivaraman (30), who is a trainer and also Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) functionary from Kaveripattinam and one Sudakar, who were on the run. Seventeen girls participated in the camp organised on the school premises from August 5 to 9.

In the early morning hours on August 8, Sivaraman took the 12-year-old girl, who was sleeping along with other students in the auditorium, under the pretext of a medical examination and raped her forcefully. The girl reported the issue to school Principal Sathish Kumar (35) from Tirupattur, but he threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The girl fell ill on August 16. It was then the girl opened up to her mother on the trauma endured by her during the camp. Based on a complaint by parents of the victim, the Bargur All Women Police Station registered a case under different sections, including POCSO Act and arrested principal Sathish Kumar, social science teacher Jennifer (35), correspondent Samson Wesley (52), trainers Sakthivel (39), Sindhu (21), Sathya (21) and Subramani (54).

A search is on for Sivaraman and one more accused. An inquiry by a police team led by Salem Range DIG ES Uma revealed that Sivaraman had misbehaved with 13 other girl students, who participated in the camp.

Following the incident, the Naam Tamilar Katchi has expelled Sivaraman from the post of party’s district youth wing secretary.