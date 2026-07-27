Girl stabbed in neck; attacker dies by suicide in Cuddalore

Exploiting the absence of the girl's mother, who had left for her job at a textile shop, Iyappan entered the house on Sunday knowing the teenager was alone. When she turned him down once again, he attacked her with a knife, inflicting a deep wound on her neck before fleeing the spot.

Alerted by the teenager's cries, neighbours rushed to the house and summoned an ambulance. She was taken to the Chidambaram Government Hospital, where doctors stated her condition is critical.

After registering a case, the Chidambaram Taluk police launched a manhunt for the absconding accused, only to find that he had taken his own life at his home in the meantime. "We could not find any suicide note at the scene," a senior police official said.