Girl abduction: Five including her ex-lover, mother held

CHENNAI: The girl who was abducted by a gang in Karur on Monday was rescued in the late hours and five persons including the mother of the girl’s ex-lover were arrested while the girl was handed over to her parents on Tuesday.

On Monday, a girl from Thanthondrimalai in Karur, pursuing a degree in the Government College of Arts and Science was abducted at around 12.30 pm while she was proceeding to the college by foot. Based on the complaint by the classmates of the girl, the Thanthondrimalai police registered a case and commenced a search operation.

Meanwhile, the SP K Feroz Khan Abdullah special teams also conducted the investigation. The teams retrieved the CCTV footage and traced the mobile phone tower in which the teams found that she was in a house at Kodangipatti in Dindigul district.

Subsequently, the police team rushed to the spot and rescued the girl from the house in the late hours of Monday. The team also arrested T Nandagopal (25), the ex-lover of the girl.

In the investigation, the police found that Nandagopal was in love with the particular girl but his marriage proposal was denied by the girl’s parents and so the girl stopped talking with him.

However, Nandagopal continued to follow the girl and insisted on marrying her. On that particular day, Nandagopal along with his mother Kala, friends Karuppasamy (van driver), Palanisamy and Saravanan took the girl to the house of Ponnammal, Nandagopal’s grandmother at Kodangipatti in Dindigul.

Subsequently, the police arrested all five including Nandagopal’s mother and seized the van that was used for the abduction. The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court and were lodged in the prison under judicial custody while the girl was handed over to her parents.